Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Oppenheimer gave Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.6% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.50, which is a 138.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 924.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KALA in relation to earlier this year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.