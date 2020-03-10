Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.67, representing a 291.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.92 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 759.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

Read More on KALA: