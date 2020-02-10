Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report issued on February 7, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 44.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, implying a 191.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

Read More on KALA: