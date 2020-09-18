Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.80, which is a 145.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Kala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $833K and GAAP net loss of $23.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KALA in relation to earlier this year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.