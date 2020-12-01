Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on December 10, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadmon Holdings with a $13.75 average price target, implying a 221.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings’ market cap is currently $696.3M and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.54.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

