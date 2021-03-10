Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 41.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadmon Holdings with a $13.40 average price target, representing a 168.5% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.73 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Kadmon Holdings has an average volume of 3.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.