Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report issued on February 24, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadmon Holdings with a $9.00 average price target, a 96.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, Kadmon Holdings has an average volume of 1.71M.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine.

