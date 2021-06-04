Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Oppenheimer gave Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ: KDMN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is a 211.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $563K and GAAP net loss of $28.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.3 million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.