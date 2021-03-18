Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Mizuho Securities gave Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ: KDMN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Kadmon Holdings today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.25, a 236.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.73 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Kadmon Holdings has an average volume of 3.51M.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.