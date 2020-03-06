Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadmon Holdings with a $14.33 average price target, implying a 184.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, Kadmon Holdings has an average volume of 1.88M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine.

Read More on KDMN: