Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, a 216.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings’ market cap is currently $823.3M and has a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.78.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.