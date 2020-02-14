Kadant (KAI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Kadant (KAI), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadant is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.00.

Based on Kadant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.42 million.

Kadant, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through two segments: Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems Business.