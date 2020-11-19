K12 (LRN) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on K12 (LRN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for K12 with a $44.33 average price target.

Based on K12’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $371 million and net profit of $12.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $257 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.73 million.

K12, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 1999 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

