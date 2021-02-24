Just Energy Group (JE) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Sell rating on Just Energy Group (JE) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 82.8% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Northland Power.

Just Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.59, which is a -58.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Based on Just Energy Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $650 million and GAAP net loss of $50.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $768 million and had a net profit of $89.36 million.

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.