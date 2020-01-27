Just Eat (JSTLF) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Nigel Parson downgraded Just Eat (JSTLF) to Sell on January 24 and set a price target of p800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.14, equals to its 52-week high of $11.14.

Parson has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Just Eat.

According to TipRanks.com, Parson is ranked #1600 out of 5859 analysts.

Just Eat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.03.

JUST EAT plc operates an online marketplace for food delivery. It provides online takeaway ordering service that allows consumers to search for and order in real-time from their local takeaway restaurants through a single online portal.