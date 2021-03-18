Juniper Networks (JNPR) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks (JNPR) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.71.

Juniper Networks’ market cap is currently $8.34B and has a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

