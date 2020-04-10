Juniper Networks (JNPR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Juniper Networks’ market cap is currently $7.17B and has a P/E ratio of 22.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.