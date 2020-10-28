Juniper Networks (JNPR) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks (JNPR), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.56, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks’ market cap is currently $7.39B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

