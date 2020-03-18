Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR) on March 16 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -28.1% and a 0.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Juniper Networks with a $24.00 average price target, representing a 30.2% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Juniper Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $192 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.