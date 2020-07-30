Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 28, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Juniper Networks with a $24.83 average price target, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Juniper Networks’ market cap is currently $8.28B and has a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.10.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.