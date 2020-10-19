Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks (JNPR) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 40.4% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Juniper Networks with a $24.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.49 and a one-year low of $15.20. Currently, Juniper Networks has an average volume of 3.05M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More on JNPR: