Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks (JNPR), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.34, close to its 52-week high of $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.38, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Juniper Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and GAAP net loss of $31.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $998 million and had a net profit of $20.4 million.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.