Julius Baer Group (JBAXY) Got Some Good News

HSBC analyst HSBC upgraded Julius Baer Group (JBAXY) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.43, close to its 52-week high of $12.63.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Julius Baer Group.

Julius Baer Group’s market cap is currently $13.36B and has a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, Americas, and Asia and Other Countries. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.