JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.77 billion and net profit of $8.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.57 billion and had a net profit of $7.03 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.