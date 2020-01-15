JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Erika Najarian from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.80, close to its 52-week high of $141.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Najarian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Najarian covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Bancshares, Fifth Third Bancorp, and First Republic Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $141.69 average price target, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on December 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s market cap is currently $435.3B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.