JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) today and set a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.17, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.77 billion and net profit of $8.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.57 billion and had a net profit of $7.03 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

