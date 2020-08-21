Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Gets a Sell Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on August 7, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 53.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Jounce Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Jounce Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNCE in relation to earlier this year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.