Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Jounce Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $2.79. Currently, Jounce Therapeutics has an average volume of 239.3K.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.