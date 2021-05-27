JonesTrading Thinks Silverback Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- May 27, 2021, 7:55 AM EDT

Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.89, close to its 52-week low of $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Silverback Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.20, implying a 100.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.

