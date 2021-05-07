JonesTrading Thinks Ocuphire Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal reiterated a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 17.6% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Ocuphire Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, representing a 407.6% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

