JonesTrading Thinks Ocuphire Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Prakhar Agrawal from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.79, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocuphire Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, implying a 415.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

