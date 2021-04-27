JonesTrading Thinks Lumos Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Lina Kaminski from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma (LUMO), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.59, close to its 52-week low of $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, and Krystal Biotech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumos Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.67.

Based on Lumos Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40K and GAAP net loss of $2.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.36 million.

