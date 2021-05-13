JonesTrading Thinks Equillium’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Prakhar Agrawal from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium (EQ), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.25, close to its 52-week low of $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 31.6% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Equillium has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $2.53. Currently, Equillium has an average volume of 225.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Read More on EQ: