JonesTrading Thinks Catalyst Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Lina Kaminski from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.52, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dyne Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, and Lumos Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalyst Biosciences with a $18.50 average price target.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.03 million and GAAP net loss of $18.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CBIO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, USMAN NASSIM, the President & CEO of CBIO bought 5,000 shares for a total of $23,150.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.