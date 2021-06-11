JonesTrading Thinks Aptose Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.14.

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.53 million.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.