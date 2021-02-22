JonesTrading Thinks Aptose Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.84 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.