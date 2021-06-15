JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report released today, Lina Kaminski from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Synlogic (SYBX), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 52.9% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Dyne Therapeutics.

Synlogic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, implying a 250.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Synlogic’s market cap is currently $208.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

Synlogic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in drug discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, which are orally administered and target hyperammonemia and phenylketonuria. It also works on SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered which treats cancer. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.