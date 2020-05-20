JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Surface Oncology (SURF)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Surface Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.59 million and net profit of $22.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.