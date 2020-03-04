JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Infinity Pharma (INFI)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (INFI) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 38.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Infinity Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25, representing a 185.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Infinity Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.