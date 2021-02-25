JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

Howard Kim- February 25, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Lina Kaminski maintained a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.34.

Kaminski has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Dyne Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is ranked #5324 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dyne Therapeutics with a $39.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts