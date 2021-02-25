JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

JonesTrading analyst Lina Kaminski maintained a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.34.

Kaminski has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Dyne Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is ranked #5324 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dyne Therapeutics with a $39.50 average price target.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.