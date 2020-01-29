JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Abeona Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalyst Biosciences with a $26.33 average price target, a 288.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.84 million.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. Its pipeline includes hemostasis such as Factor VIIa marzeptacog alfa, Factor IX dalcinonacog alfa, and Factor Xa; and anti-complement.