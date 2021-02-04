JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal reiterated a Buy rating on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) on February 1 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.33, implying a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.51B and has a P/E ratio of -13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for dermatological diseases. Its piepline consists of topical treatments for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, eczema, vitiligo, alopecia areata, and seborrheic dermatitis. The company was founded by Bhaskar Chaudhuri and David W. Osborne on June 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.