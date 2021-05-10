JonesTrading Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

Howard Kim- May 10, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, representing a 121.6% upside. In a report issued on May 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $6.20. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 168.9K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

