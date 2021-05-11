JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC)

Christine Brown- May 11, 2021, 5:07 AM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Jones Trading maintained a Buy rating on Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06, close to its 52-week high of $4.42.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arlington Asset Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Arlington Asset Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.53 million and net profit of $11.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.43 million and had a net profit of $27.41 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

