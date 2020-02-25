JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.84, close to its 52-week low of $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 35.2% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Abeona Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.79 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average volume of 261.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALDX in relation to earlier this year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes.