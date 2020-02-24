JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Mirati Therapeutics, and Neon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on Aeglea Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.9 million.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. It develops pegzilarginase, its lead investigational therapy for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, as monotherapy in arginine-dependent cancers and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.