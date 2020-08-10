JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

Ryan Adist- August 10, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.20 average price target, implying a 132.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aeglea Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.17 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts