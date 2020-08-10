JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.20 average price target, implying a 132.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Aeglea Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.17 million.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.