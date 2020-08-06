JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

The company has a one-year high of $13.40 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average volume of 3.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADAP in relation to earlier this year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.