JonesTrading Remains a Buy on Surface Oncology (SURF)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Surface Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.66 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 1.86M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SURF in relation to earlier this year.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.