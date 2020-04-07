JonesTrading Remains a Buy on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.62, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 26.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalyst Biosciences with a $23.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.78 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 276.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.